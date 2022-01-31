SAT 2022 India: Registration To End Soon, Exam In March; Check Eligibility & Fees Here

SAT 2022: For students who aspire for learning opportunities in the USA, the SAT examination is the first step towards achieving that goal. The Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) is conducted by the College Board and is one of the most popular examinations for students who want to study abroad. They evaluate the academic inquisitiveness of students and help colleges by comparing the applicants for a particular course. Along with the SAT scores, high school GPA of students, their performance in extra-curricular activities, personal essays, and letters of recommendation (LOR) are also assessed.

SAT 2022 India: Check fee structure

The SAT examination is mainly conducted in an offline mode across specific examination centres. The fee for the SAT examination is $104 (Rs 7,700), which includes the regional fee. The SAT Subject Test fee is $26 (Rs 1,930) plus registration charges of $22 (Rs 1,633) for every subject, plus a regional fee for India ($49). Qualifying for the SAT Exam opens the door to undergraduate programmes at American and Canadian universities. Students can apply for a scholarship based on their SAT scores.

SAT 2022: Types of SAT Examination

There are only two types of SAT exams: the first is the general test that is developed to evaluate the written, verbal, and mathematical skills of the candidates. While, the second test is a subject test, which is taken only to check the knowledge of students in a specific subject. The duration of the examination is 3 hours and 50 minutes for the essay (optional). The question paper carries a total of 154 questions.

SAT 2022 Eligibility

There is no age limit for taking part in the SAT Examination.

Candidates who are applying for graduation in the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, the Netherlands, or the UK can participate in the SAT Exam.

The SAT Exam is only for candidates who are planning to take undergraduate courses.

SAT 2022 India: Exam Dates

SAT 2022 Exam Registration Deadline March 12, 2022 February 11, 2022 May 7, 2022 April 8, 2022

