SAV Admissions 2022: BSEB Releases SAV Class 6 Answer Key; Here's How To Check

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the 2021 Answer Key for class 6, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key 2021 by visiting the official website of biharboardonline.com. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can challenge the answer key by raising objections.

Candidates must note that the SAV Class 6 Answer Key will be available on the official website till December 20, 2021. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 9, 2021, in two shifts: first shift: 10:00 am–12:30 pm and second shift: 02:00 pm–04:30 pm. The mains exam is scheduled to be held on January 20, 2022. Candidates who will qualify in the examination will be eligible for SAV admissions for the academic session 2022.

SAV Admissions: BSEB | Direct Link

To raise objections follow the below-given steps and use the direct link here - SAV Class 6 Answer Key 2021 (CLICK HERE)

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Answer Key 2021: Here's how to raise objections

Step 1: To raise objections, candidates first need to visit the official website of bihraboardonline.com.

Step 2: Then find the Grievance option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the " Grievance " option to proceed.

" option to proceed. Step 4: Then, click on the " Objection Panel "

" Step 5: Automatically, a new page would open on your screen.

Step 6. Make your objections and submit them.

Step 7: Take a printout for future use.

(Image: PTI / Representative Image)