SC Directs FTII To Allow Candidates Suffering From Colour Blindness To Pursue Film Courses

In a landmark development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday noted that the Film and Television Institute of India should allow candidates suffering from colour blindness to pursue all filmmaking as well as editing courses. The top Court said the institute needs to adopt a more inclusive and progressive approach to the matter. A bench of judges comprising Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh who were hearing the matter stated that candidates should not face any kind of discrimination based on colour blindness for availing admission to the institute.

The Apex Court further mentioned that filmmaking and editing are forms of art and that the institute should adopt a more inclusive and progressive approach regarding the matter. This came after a written petition seeking to challenge the Bombay High Court's decision was submitted to the court. The petitioner Ashutosh Kumar, a resident of Patna, applied to the Court to ask FTII to accept his admission to a three-year post-graduate diploma course in film editing at FTII.



Earlier, the Apex Court had formulated a committee of experts on the issue, and now, the top court has declared that individuals with colour blindness should be allowed to study at FTII. The reason for this is that film and television productions are collaborative art forms, which may stifle creative talent and the development of art, adding that any limitation can be overcome with help. It is not for FTII to determine candidates' future occupational prospects, the Court added. The job of an editor, not a mechanical one, must creatively work with the story, dialogue, music, and performances and even rewrite the film, the bench noted.



It is pertinent to mention here that Kumar was also shortlisted for the course and later rejected after he was found to be colourblind. Meanwhile, the authorities cited FTII's rules, which state that colour-blind candidates are not eligible to apply for admission to a few courses, including film editing.

