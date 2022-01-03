Schools In Patna Closed Due To Severe Cold Waves, Check Details Here

Patna schools update: Many states across the country are closing the schools majorly because of Omicron and after considering the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, in Patna schools are being closed due to the cold wave. The state is witnessing severe cold waves for past few days. Patna District Magistrate ordered on January 2, 2022, that schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8. This order is being implemented from today, January 3, 2022.To be noted that this order of closure of schools will be applicable for both private as well as government schools. It has been decided that these educational institutions will remain closed till January 8, 2022. It is being expected that the cold wave may subside till then. The idea behind doing this is to protect the health and life of children as temperatures have been very low, especially in morning.

The official order reads, "Is it has been made to appear to me that due to prevalent cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in the morning in the district, health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the private and government schools of Patna District up to Class- VIII till Date 08-01-2022."

Schools not closed due to COVID situation

Bihar is among the few states that have not closed schools, colleges yet due to COVID-19 cases. Even though Patna and other districts are facing a severe impact in terms of rising infections, the government has not made any announcement about closing educational institutions due to this. Moreover, the district is also witnessing a recent spike in COVID 19 contagion. It is accounting for 405 out of 749 active cases. Recently first person with OMICRON was deducted in state.

Children will get vaccinated

Nation is rolling out Childrens 'vaccination from Monday, January 3, 2022. Patna is also gearing up to start vaccinating the population in 15-18 age group. Guidelines have been released by Government of Bihar and preparations are in full swing to ensure that everyone gets the jab.