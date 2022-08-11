SLRC Admit Card 2022 Assam Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Grade 3 And 4 Hall Tickets

SLRC Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the State Level Recruitment Commission or Assam SLRC Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Secondary Education Board of Assam, SEBA today, on August 10, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the SLRC Assam direct recruitment Grade 3 and Grade 4 admit card by visiting the official website - sebaonline.org. According to the schedule, the Grade III exam is set to take place on August 21, 2022.

In order to download the hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter their application number and login credentials. Through this recruitment drive the Recruitment Commission aims to fill a total of 13141 vacancies for Category 1 Posts including Accountant/ Cashier/ Jr. Assistant/ LDA/ Stenographer, etc, Category 2 Posts including Field Assistant, Fieldman, Foreman, Section Assistant Soil conservation Field worker junior, Agriculture Extension Assistant, etc. and Category 3 Driver Posts.

SLRC Admit Card: Direct Link

SLRC Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download SLRC Hall Tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Assam - sebaonline.org .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, Grade 3 Posts, Grade 4 Posts' Download Admit Card.'

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where you have to enter your login details.

Step 4: Your Assam SLRC Grade 3, Grade 4 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the copy and take a printout of hall tickets for future reference.

It is advised that candidates must carry their SLRC Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall on the main day as, without this, they will not be allowed to write the paper. Keep visiting the official website regularly for fresh updates and more information.

