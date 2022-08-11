SLRC Admit Card 2022 Assam Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Grade 3 And 4 Hall Tickets

Quick links:
SLRC Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the State Level Recruitment Commission or Assam SLRC Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Secondary Education Board of Assam, SEBA today, on August 10, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the SLRC Assam direct recruitment Grade 3 and Grade 4 admit card by visiting the official website - sebaonline.org. According to the schedule, the Grade III exam is set to take place on August 21, 2022.
In order to download the hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter their application number and login credentials. Through this recruitment drive the Recruitment Commission aims to fill a total of 13141 vacancies for Category 1 Posts including Accountant/ Cashier/ Jr. Assistant/ LDA/ Stenographer, etc, Category 2 Posts including Field Assistant, Fieldman, Foreman, Section Assistant Soil conservation Field worker junior, Agriculture Extension Assistant, etc. and Category 3 Driver Posts.