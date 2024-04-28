Advertisement

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology is gearing up to announce the results for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2024 phase 1 on April 29, tomorrow. Aspirants eagerly awaiting their outcomes can access the SRMJEEE phase 1 result 2024 through the official website, srmist.edu. Phase 1 of the SRMJEEE 2024 took place from April 20 to 21, with phase 2 scheduled for June 21 to 23, 2024.

To download their results, candidates must utilize their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.While phase 1 examinees anticipate their results tomorrow, candidates scheduled for phase 2 can expect their outcomes to be revealed in July.

SRM Admissions 2024: Counselling Process

Only candidates listed in the merit will be eligible for the counselling process. It's imperative for candidates to verify their ranks in the merit lists before proceeding with the SRMJEEE 2024 counselling.

Since the examination is conducted in two phases, counselling will mirror this arrangement. The SRMJEEE 2024 phase 1 counselling schedule will also be announced on April 29.

Details in SRMJEEE 2024 Result:

The SRMJEEE 2024 result will furnish candidates with crucial information, including:

Roll number and application number

Candidate's name and photograph with digital signature

Contact details and postal address

Percentile score, rank, and qualifying status

Merit rank