SRMJEEE Phase I Exam Slot Booking Window Open, Check How To Book Slots By Jan 6

SRMJEEE has activated the slot booking window for Phase one exam. Candidates taking the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to book slots.

SRMJEEE

SRMJEEE Slot booking is scheuled to begin on Wednesday, January 5 by SRM Institute of Science and Technology. All those candidates who will be appearing for phase 1 exam will be able to book the slots now. The booking can be done through official website of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in. Candidates should make sure to do the booking by January 6, 2022 as any request made post deadline will not be accepted by the institute. 

The official notice released by the institute reads that the mock test will be conducted on January 7, 2022. Caniddates will be taking the Phase I main test on January 8 and 9, 2022. The test will be conducted between 1 pm and 3.30 pm.It is scheduled to be conducted in remote proctored online mode. The steps to do slot booking have been mentioned below.

SRMJEEE Phase 1 Exam 2022: Here is how to book slots

  • Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can book the slots through these simple steps
  • At first, they will have to go to the official website of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, they should click on the login link
  • Post logging in, candidates will be getting slots to book
  • Select on a slot and click on submit
  • Once done, candidates must not forget to download the confirmation page
  • Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As soon as slot booking process will be done, candidates will be able to download the hall tickets. Main examination will be of 150 minutes. The candidates are expected to log in atleast 60 minutes before the test to take photographs of self and ID proof and to read instructions. Here is how to download admit cards

Steps to download admit card

  • Candidates should go to the official website
  • Complete the steps mentioned above
  • Post submission, the admit card link will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should click on it, enter the required credentials and click on submit
  • The admit card will be displayed on screen, download the same and go through it
