SSC CGL 2022 Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Register

The registration procedure for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 will be closed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, October 8. All those candidates who want to apply can submit their forms by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. According to the official notice, the editing window for those who submit their forms by the deadline will open from October 12 to 13, 2022. The SSC CGL Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled for December 2022.

According to the official notice, the preference for various posts and departments will be taken from candidates during option entry, which will take place before the final results. A candidate will not be considered for a post in a ministry, department, or organisation if he has not indicated his preference for it, the commission said.

Eligibility

The eligibility and educational qualifications for SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 is a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution/university.

Candidates who are in the last year of their undergraduate course can also apply. Candidates should also submit their essential qualification proof on or before 8 October.

Application fees

The application fee for the examination is Rs 100 for all categories except for women, SC, ST, PWD, and ESM.

SSC CGL 2022 registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to apply, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Commission.

Step 2: Then, go to the latest news section on the homepage and then click on the SSC CGL direct recruitment link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to register themselves and log in using the credentials created during the registration process.

Step 4: An application form will appear on your computer screen.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the application form correctly.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents.

Step 7: Then, pay the SSC CGL application fee.

Step 7: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 8: Download, save and print a copy of the SSC CGL application form for future reference.

Image: Pixabay/Representative