St Stephen's To Hold Interview For All CUET Qualified Applicants, Writes To DU VC

St Stephens admissions: St Stephen's admissions college from Delhi University has written a letter to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. The letter mentions that the college will not be reconsidering the decision to hold interviews for admissions to all categories of students. The letter reads, “There shall be no discrimination between minority and non-minority applicants”.

On St Stephen's interview, Principal John Varghese said, “The college will follow the CUET mandate of the University of Delhi. All applicants to the college shall take the CUET test administered by the NTA. This is the minimum eligibility criteria and it will be followed strictly by the college.”

Interviews to be conducted for all applicants

The college principal clarified that the interviews will be conducted for “all applicants” shortlisted by the college from the CUET list. The weightage criteria which will be followed is that 85% will be given to the CUET score while rest 15% weightage will be given to interviews.

“This is the admission process — time-tested, proven and guaranteed through a landmark judgment delivered by the highest court of the land — that will be followed for admission to the college. “In keeping with the spirit of the constitutional rights guaranteed to the college, there shall be no discrimination between minority and non-minority applicants with respect to the 85%+15% formula for admission to the college,” the principal Varghese said

To be noted that the St Stephen’s College is one of the six minority colleges of DU that reserves 50% seats for Christian candidates. The matter came into limelight when it was announced that the admission will be done through CUET. On the contrary, DU authorities received a request from St Stephen’s to allow them to hold interviews across all categories.

The college will decide on the number of applicants under all categories, who will be shortlisted on the basis of CUET score and they will be called for interview. Last month, the University Grants Commission made CUET score mandatory for admissions to all 45 central universities in the country.