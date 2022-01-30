SWAYAM July 2021 Exam: Extended Payment Window Closes Today; See How To Register

SWAYAM 2022 Semester Exam: The fee payment window for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 semester exam will close today, January 30, 2022, at 11:55 pm. Earlier, the fee payment window was scheduled to close on January 17. In view of the requests received from candidates seeking extension of the payment window for completion of online application forms for the exam, the National Testing Agency decided to extend the last date for payment of application fees.

SWAYAM Extended Payment Window closes today

"Registration for the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester ended on January 17, 2022. This was due to difficulties they were experiencing., representations are now being received from candidates seeking an extension of the payment window for the completion of online application forms for the exam. With a view to removing hardships caused to candidates and to ensure greater participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the payment window further for completion of the online application form for the registered candidates, "reads the official notification.

SWAYAM July payment window: Here is how to apply

Step 1: Visit to swayam.nta.ac.in , the official website of NTA SWAYAM.

Step 2: Next, select the SWAYAM July 2021 exam link.

Step 3: Enter their login information to register.

Step 4: Candidates should fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on the "submit" button.

button. Step 6: Print a copy of the document for future reference.

SWAYAM Semester Exam 2022

Candidates must note that the examination is scheduled to be held on February 18 and 19, 2022. To get more information about the course, students can visit swayam.nta.ac.in, where they can also pay the application fee.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift start at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Whereas the afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm on both days.

General candidates will have to pay Rs. 1000 as examination fees

SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as examination fees.

