SWAYAM July 2021 Exam: Extended Payment Window Closes Today; See How To Register

SWAYAM 2022 Semester Exam: The fee payment window for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 semester exam will close today, January 30, 2022, at 11:55 pm. Earlier, the fee payment window was scheduled to close on January 17. In view of the requests received from candidates seeking extension of the payment window for completion of online application forms for the exam, the National Testing Agency decided to extend the last date for payment of application fees.
"Registration for the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester ended on January 17, 2022. This was due to difficulties they were experiencing., representations are now being received from candidates seeking an extension of the payment window for the completion of online application forms for the exam. With a view to removing hardships caused to candidates and to ensure greater participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the payment window further for completion of the online application form for the registered candidates, "reads the official notification.