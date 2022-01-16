SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Registration Deadline Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the registration window for the SWAYAM July Semester exam on January 17, 2022. Earlier the last date to register was Jan 10, which was then extended till January 17, 2022. The candidates can register for the SWAYAM exam on the official website- swayam.gov.in. The deadline was extended considering requests received from candidates seeking an extension of the last date.

Candidates should know that the last date to pay the application fee is January 18, 2022. In case of error, candidates will be able to correct the details mentioned on the application form between January 19 and January 21, 2022. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites- swayam.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

Official notice reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 December 2021 regarding Online Application for Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for certification to various SWAYAM Courses for the July 2021 Semester, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency ( NTA) will be conducting SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Examinations on 18 and 19 February 2022 (Courses wise Exam Schedule is attached at Annexure-I). The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites https://nta.ac.in/ / https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates."

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: Here is how to apply

Go to the official website of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on SWAYAM July 2021 exam link

Candidates will then have to enter the login details to get themselves registered.

Candidates should fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Once done, click on submit button.

Candidates must not forget to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SWAYAM July exam: Application fee details

General candidates will have to pay Rs. 1000 as examination fees

SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) candidates will have to pay Rs. 500 as examination fees

As per schedule, the semester exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. Candidates will have to take an exam in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Whereas the afternoon shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm on both days.

Image: Shutterstock