Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link

TN NEET Counselling 2022 registration: The counselling process for the government and management quotas for the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 has started today. The counselling procedure is being held by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). All those candidates who want to register can do so by visiting the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. According to the schedule, candidates can fill out the NEET UG Counseling 2022 application form till October 3, 2022.

According to the official notification, "Online applications are separately invited for Government Quota and Management Quota for admission to MBBS/BDS Degree Courses in Tamil Nadu for 2022-2023."

Counselling 2022 Registration: Here's how to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling

Step 1: To register, candidates are required to visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Then, register for Tamil Nadu MBBS admissions in 2022.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their personal information.

Step 4: Then, pay the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counseling Application Fee

Step 5: Fill in the academic and NEET 2022 details, and upload the required documents.

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the application form for further processing.

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling procedure today is held for admission to the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu. All those candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam can register for the Tamil Nadu NEET 2022 counselling process. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

