Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2023: Registration Begins, Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu has started the registration for TN NEET UG Counselling 2023. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to MBBS/ BDS course in state medical or dental colleges can register for the counselling under 85% state government and management quota from today, July 25. The registration window will close on July 31 at 5 pm.
Aspirants can register online at the official website of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.Steps to register for TN NEET Counselling has been given below. A direct link to register has also been attached here.
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.