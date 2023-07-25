Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2023: Registration Begins, Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply

Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu has started the registration for TN NEET UG Counselling 2023. Here's direct link to apply online.

Nandini Verma
Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu has started the registration for TN NEET UG Counselling 2023. Candidates who have applied for the admissions to MBBS/ BDS course in state medical or dental colleges can register for the counselling under 85% state government and management quota from today, July 25. The registration window will close on July 31 at 5 pm. 

Aspirants can register online at the official website of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.Steps to register for TN NEET Counselling has been given below. A direct link to register has also been attached here. 

Direct link to register for TN NEET Counselling 2023

Click here for TN NEET UG Counselling schedule and notification 

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling

  • Visit the official website - https://tnmedicalselection.net/
  • Under 'Notifications' tab, click on the link that reads, 'CLICK HERE FOR ONLINE COUNSELLING OF MBBS/BDS DEGREE COURSE 2023-2024 SESSION'
  • Then click on the 'Login' tab
  • Log in using your registration number 
  • Fill out the registration form for TN NEET UG counselling
  • Upload the required documents 
  • Pay the fees and submit.

Follow TN NEET UG Counselling LIVE Updates for full details. 

TN NEET UG Counselling: Important Dates

  • Processing of Seat Allotment 01-08-2023 & 02-08-2023
  • Result 03-08-2023
  • Downloading the Provisional Allotment Order From 04-08-2023 to 08-08-2023 05:00 P.M.
  • Last Date of Joining 08-08-2023 05:00 P.M.
