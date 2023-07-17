Tamil Nadu NEET Rank List 2023 Out, Here's How To Check TN NEET UG Provisional Rank List

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has published the Tamil Nadu NEET UG provisional rank list 2023 today, July 17. Candidates who registered for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling for admission to MBBS, and BDS programmes can check the category-wise rank list on the official website. The rank list is available at tnmedicalselection.net.

The rank list has been released for government quota, management quota and special categories. The Tamil Nadu NEET Rank List 2023 contains candidates' application number, roll number, rank, category, neet marks and category rank. Candidates can check the rank list by following the steps given below.

How to check Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling rank list 2023

Visit the official website for NEET UG counselling, tnmedicalselection.net

Under the notifications section, click on the ‘provisional rank list for MBBS, BDS courses for 2023-24 session’ link

A PDF file will open on your screen

Look for your name in the list

Download the PDF for future reference

Based on the rank achieved by candidates, they will be alloted seats in the state medical or dental colleges. The counselling schedule will be released soon. There will be two rounds of counselling, one mop-up round and one stray round.

The selection will be made based on NEET – UG 2023 score and by Single Window counselling following the rule of reservation by the Government of Tamil Nadu as follows: - Open Competition – 31 % Backward Class – 30 % Most Backward Class – 20 % Scheduled Caste – 18 % Scheduled Tribe – 01 % 1. Within the 30% reservation for Backward Classes, 3.5% will be provided for Muslims. 2. 16% of seats out of the 18% quota earmarked to Scheduled Caste shall be allocated to the Arunthathiyar Community as per Tamil Nadu Act No.4 of 2009 dated 12.03.2009.