Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE: Registration Begins Today, Direct Link Here

TN NEET Counselling 2023: Directorate Of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has released the schedule for TN NEET UG Counselling 2023. The registrations for TN NEET counselling will begin today, July 25 and end on July 31. Processing of Seat Allotment will be done from August 1 to 2 and the result will be out on August 3. Candidates can register online. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
tamil nadu neet ug counselling 2023 schedule

Image: PTI

12:18 IST, July 25th 2023
TN NEET Counselling schedule for govt school students

DME Tamil Nadu reserves 7.5% of the total seats for students who have passed from TN govt school. The registrations for TN govt school students will be done on July 27. Click here for official notice. 

 

12:16 IST, July 25th 2023
Counselling schedule for special categories out

DME TN has released the schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling for special categories. The registrations will be done on July 27. Eminent sports persons, children of ex-servicemen and PwBD are eligible to register for this round. Click here for official notice. 

12:12 IST, July 25th 2023
Tentative vacancies in govt medical colleges

DME Tamil Nadu has released the tentative vacancies for MBBS and BDS degree courses in state medical colleges. Click here for the vacancies.

11:56 IST, July 25th 2023
Direct link to register for TN NEET UG Counselling

Candidates who wish to take admission to MBBS/ BDS course in Tamil Nadu colleges can click on the direct link here to register for TN NEET UG counselling. 

11:54 IST, July 25th 2023
How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Candidates must follow the steps given below to register for TN NEET Counselling 

  1. Visit the official website - https://tnmedicalselection.net/
  2. Under 'Notifications' tab, click on the link that reads, 'CLICK HERE FOR ONLINE COUNSELLING OF MBBS/BDS DEGREE COURSE 2023-2024 SESSION'
  3. Then click on the 'Login' tab
  4. Log in using your registration number 
  5. Fill out the registration form for TN NEET UG counselling
  6. Upload the required documents 
  7. Pay the fees and submit.
13:47 IST, July 24th 2023
TN NEET Counselling: Document Verification

The Certificate Verification will be done in the selected colleges itself.  The candidates should produce their ORIGINAL CERTIFICATES in person at the time of joining in their selected Colleges along with the scanned copy of original certificates for verification. If you do not report to the Head of the Institution to which you are allotted on or before the time and date specified, your selection and / or admission will be cancelled without any further notice

13:47 IST, July 24th 2023
Candidates must join college before deadline

The allotted candidates should download their provisional allotment order and join the course in the concerned Medical College/Institution on or before the stipulated date and time as mentioned in the Provisional Allotment Order.

13:47 IST, July 24th 2023
Instructions to download provisional allotment order

The Selected candidate (for MBBS seats in all colleges under all categories and BDS seats in Government Dental Colleges) has to pay the Tuition Fee for downloading the Provisional allotment order through online via Debit Card / Credit Card/Net Banking or RTGS.

13:28 IST, July 24th 2023
SC/ST candidates exempted from security deposit

SC/SCA/ST candidates are Exempted from Security deposit if annual Income is less than 2.5 Lakhs

Converts to Christianity from Scheduled Caste candidates are Exempted from Security deposit if annual Income is less than 2.0 Lakhs

At the time of registration, the candidate will have to pay Refundable Security Deposit for Management Quota: Management Quota including Minority / NRI Category seats in SelfFinancing Medical / Dental College & State Private Universities Rs.1,00, 000/-

13:28 IST, July 24th 2023
Security Deposit for govt quota admissions

At the time of registration, the candidate will have to pay Refundable Security Deposit for Government Quota:

For Government Medical Colleges – Nil

For Government Dental Colleges – Nil

For Government Quota seats in Govt. Quota seats in Self-Financing Medical / Dental College & State Private University – Rs.30,000/

13:28 IST, July 24th 2023
TN NEET Counselling fee

Candidates who are participating the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs.500/- for Government Quota and Rs.1000/- for Management Quota.

13:28 IST, July 24th 2023
TN NEET UG Counselling: Important Dates

Processing of Seat Allotment 01-08-2023 & 02-08-2023

Result 03-08-2023

Downloading the Provisional Allotment Order From 04-08-2023 to 08-08-2023 05:00 P.M.

Last Date of Joining 08-08-2023 05:00 P.M.

 

13:28 IST, July 24th 2023
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling schedule out

The Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the TN NEET UG Counselling schedule on its official website. The registrations will begin on July 25. 

