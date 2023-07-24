Quick links:
DME Tamil Nadu reserves 7.5% of the total seats for students who have passed from TN govt school. The registrations for TN govt school students will be done on July 27. Click here for official notice.
DME TN has released the schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling for special categories. The registrations will be done on July 27. Eminent sports persons, children of ex-servicemen and PwBD are eligible to register for this round. Click here for official notice.
DME Tamil Nadu has released the tentative vacancies for MBBS and BDS degree courses in state medical colleges. Click here for the vacancies.
Candidates who wish to take admission to MBBS/ BDS course in Tamil Nadu colleges can click on the direct link here to register for TN NEET UG counselling.
Candidates must follow the steps given below to register for TN NEET Counselling
The Certificate Verification will be done in the selected colleges itself. The candidates should produce their ORIGINAL CERTIFICATES in person at the time of joining in their selected Colleges along with the scanned copy of original certificates for verification. If you do not report to the Head of the Institution to which you are allotted on or before the time and date specified, your selection and / or admission will be cancelled without any further notice
The allotted candidates should download their provisional allotment order and join the course in the concerned Medical College/Institution on or before the stipulated date and time as mentioned in the Provisional Allotment Order.
The Selected candidate (for MBBS seats in all colleges under all categories and BDS seats in Government Dental Colleges) has to pay the Tuition Fee for downloading the Provisional allotment order through online via Debit Card / Credit Card/Net Banking or RTGS.
SC/SCA/ST candidates are Exempted from Security deposit if annual Income is less than 2.5 Lakhs
Converts to Christianity from Scheduled Caste candidates are Exempted from Security deposit if annual Income is less than 2.0 Lakhs
At the time of registration, the candidate will have to pay Refundable Security Deposit for Management Quota: Management Quota including Minority / NRI Category seats in SelfFinancing Medical / Dental College & State Private Universities Rs.1,00, 000/-
At the time of registration, the candidate will have to pay Refundable Security Deposit for Government Quota:
For Government Medical Colleges – Nil
For Government Dental Colleges – Nil
For Government Quota seats in Govt. Quota seats in Self-Financing Medical / Dental College & State Private University – Rs.30,000/
Candidates who are participating the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs.500/- for Government Quota and Rs.1000/- for Management Quota.
Processing of Seat Allotment 01-08-2023 & 02-08-2023
Result 03-08-2023
Downloading the Provisional Allotment Order From 04-08-2023 to 08-08-2023 05:00 P.M.
Last Date of Joining 08-08-2023 05:00 P.M.
The Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu has released the TN NEET UG Counselling schedule on its official website. The registrations will begin on July 25.