Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Begins Today, Check Steps Here

Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu will begin the registration process for the 2nd round of TN NEET UG counselling 2023 today, August 21. The registration for TN NEET UG 2nd round of counselling will end on August 22. Candidates who have applied for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses in state medical or dental colleges can register for the counselling under 85% state government and management quota.

Aspirants can register online at the official website of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net. The choice filling and locking facility will be available from August 24 to 28. If the candidate does not lock his/her choices till the last date their choices will be automatically locked.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 29 to August 30. The seat allotment result will be declared on August 31. The provisional allotment order will be available for download from September 1 to September 4, 2023. The last date for joining is September 4, 2023.

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling?

Visit the official website - https://tnmedicalselection.net/ Under 'Notifications' tab, click on the link that reads, 'CLICK HERE FOR ONLINE COUNSELLING OF MBBS/BDS DEGREE COURSE 2023-2024 SESSION' Then click on the 'Login' tab Log in using your registration number Fill out the registration form for TN NEET UG counselling Upload the required documents Pay the fees and submit.

No Processing Fee, security deposit and Tuition Fee applicable for 7.5% Special Reservation for Tamil Nadu Govt. School Students. The candidates who wish to retain the college taken in the first round of online counselling need not participate in the second round of counselling. The candidates who have been wait-listed/not joined in round-1 of counselling can also participate in this round of online counselling.