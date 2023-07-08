Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Registration Deadline Extended To July 12

Quick links:
Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu has announced an extension of the registration deadline for NEET UG counselling under the state quota. The Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling registration deadline has been extended to July 12. Earlier, the window was scheduled to close on July 10. Aspirants can apply online at the official website of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net. The decision has been taken considering the representations received from candidates.
"It is informed that as many representations have been received from candidates it is proposed to extend the process for receipt of applications in MBBS / BDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session. Hence, the period for online submission of applications is extended up to 12.07.2023 at 5.00 pm, considering requests from candidates," the official notice reads.
The registration fee is Rs 500/- for general category candidates. SC/SCA/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the registration fee. A total amount of Rs 30000/- as a security deposit will have to be paid for the government quota and Rs. 1,00,000/- for the Management Quota. The Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution.
