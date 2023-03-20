Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu RTE Application Form For Free And Compulsory Education Out Today, Here's Link

Tamil Nadu RTE right of children to free and compulsory education application form releasing today. See how to apply, list of documents required & direct link.

Tamil Nadu RTE

Tamil Nadu right of children to free and compulsory education application form: The online registration process for the Right to free education in Tamil Nadu begins today, March 20, 2023. Tamil Nadu government has released the application forms for children aged from 6 to 14 years for free and compulsory elementary education. The last date to apply for RTE Tamil Nadu school admissions 2024-25 is April 20. Through this registration, students who cannot afford the costly expenses of education will be able to get admission to private schools under the RTE Act. There is a reservation of 25% of the total seats in private schools under the act. 

"The Constitution (Eighty-sixth Amendment) Act, 2002 inserted Article 21-A in the Constitution of India to provide free and compulsory education of all children in the age group of six to fourteen years as a Fundamental Right in such a manner as the State may, by law, determine. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act,2009, which represents the consequential legislation envisaged under Article 21-A, means that every child has a right to full time elementary education of satisfactory and equitable quality in a formal school which satisfies certain essential norms and standards," a statement on the official website of Department of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

How to register for Tamil Nade RTE admissions online

  • Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu RTE at rte.tnschools.gov.in
  • Now click on the tab that reads 'RTE Admission Application'
  • An application form will open
  • Fill out the required details correctly
  • Upload the required documents and images properly
  • Now, check your application form and submit

Direct link for Tamil Nadu RTE apply online

Documents required for Right to free and compulsory education in Tamil Nadu 

  • Aadhar Card / Ration Card of guardian /parents
  • Birth certificate
  • Caste Certificate
  • Domicile certificate
  • Income certificate
  • Passport size photographs

Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates should be aged between 6 years to 14 years.
  • Candidates must have a domicile certificate of Tamil Nadu.
  • Their family income should not exceed Rs. 2 lakh.
  • The candidate should belong to the reserved category – SC/STOBC/EWS

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the right to free education in Tamil Nadu RTE on the basis of a lottery system. The names of the shortlisted candidates will be published on the official website of Tamil Nadu DGE or  RTE Tamil Nadu website. Applicants are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates.

 

