TBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration Begins, Follow These Steps To Register Online

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TBJEE Counselling 2022 notification: Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released a notification related to Tripura Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2022. The notification highlights that the registration for counselling will begin on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tbjee.nic.in.
The list of important dates and registration details can be checked here. The steps that candidates will have to follow to register are mentioned below. Candidates should know that the deadline to apply for counselling would conclude on August 10, 2022. The schedule released on official website highlights that candidates would also be expected to complete the 'choice filling' process. This is considered an important factor that will determine the place of admission. Candidates are advised to keep all their documents ready for TBJEE Counselling.
Candidates should know that the exam conducting body has not announced a date for releasing TBJEE Counselling 2022 results. However, the complete schedule is expected to be updated in due course of time. All those who get selected in this round of counselling will be able to proceed with the admissions process at the institute level. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.