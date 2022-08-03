TBJEE 2022 Counselling Registration Begins, Follow These Steps To Register Online

TBJEE Counselling 2022 notification: Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released a notification related to Tripura Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2022. The notification highlights that the registration for counselling will begin on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tbjee.nic.in.

The list of important dates and registration details can be checked here. The steps that candidates will have to follow to register are mentioned below. Candidates should know that the deadline to apply for counselling would conclude on August 10, 2022. The schedule released on official website highlights that candidates would also be expected to complete the 'choice filling' process. This is considered an important factor that will determine the place of admission. Candidates are advised to keep all their documents ready for TBJEE Counselling.

Step-by-step process to apply for Tripura JEE Counselling 2022

Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination - tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the 'TBJEE 2022 Counselling' tab

Step 3: In the next step, candidates can register themselves by giving all their details or login to their account using the credentials

Step 4: Candidates should fill in the application form by giving all details, uploading the documents, and paying the fee

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the TBJEE Counselling registration will be completed

Step 6: Download and print a copy of it for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for TBJEE Counselling 2022

Tripura JEE Result 2022: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, Click on the designated TJEE 2022 result link

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Key in your mail ID/registration number and password and login

Step 5: TJEE 2022 result would appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the result

Step 7: Save it for future references

Candidates should know that the exam conducting body has not announced a date for releasing TBJEE Counselling 2022 results. However, the complete schedule is expected to be updated in due course of time. All those who get selected in this round of counselling will be able to proceed with the admissions process at the institute level. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.