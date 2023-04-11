Last Updated:

TCS ION To Deliver Oxford University Admission Tests From 2023 Onwards, CAAT Replaced

TCS iON, the learning and assessments-focused strategic unit of TCS will now deliver a share of the Oxford University admission test from 2023 onwards.

Nandini Verma
Tata Consultancy Service has won the Oxford University Admission Test mandate. TCS iON, the learning and assessments-focused strategic unit of TCS will now deliver a share of the Oxford University admission test from 2023 onwards. The information was shared by the university in a statement. 

Cambridge CAAT replaced

This will replace the Cambridge Admissions Assessment Testing (CAAT). However, it will continue to deliver the TSA (social sciences entrance) and BMAT (medicine entrance) tests for relevant courses for one more year. The financials of the deal has not been disclosed. Oxford's admissions tests include CAT, HAT, ELAT, MAT, MLAT, PAT, AMELAT, and the Philosophy test. Additionally, a new Geography Admissions Test (GAT) will be introduced for 2023.

“This new agreement with TCS offers exciting opportunities for the future of our admissions testing, including the possibility of wholly digital delivery and marking,” said Dr Samina Khan, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Outreach, at Oxford University.

“The development and delivery of digital assessment within the school setting is a particularly interesting project for TCS, one of the largest IT Service companies in the UK," said iON’s Global Head, Venguswamy Ramaswamy.

"This work has the potential to transform the paper-based testing environment typically still found in educational settings, he added. The University will be consulting with various stakeholders, including students and schools, to ensure their views are considered throughout the development phase of this project," the statement added.

