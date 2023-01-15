TEE June 2022: Online Programmes Registration Ends Today; Here's How To Register

TEE June 2022: Registrations for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 for online programmes will be closed by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today, January 15, 2023. All those candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can do so by visiting the official website at ignou.ac.in. This application process was started by IGNOU for June 2022 TEE online programmes on January 2, 2023. Notably, the registration process is being conducted for last year's June session.

Application Fees

Candidates must take note that the application fee to register for the programme is Rs 200 per course for students appearing in the territory of India.

Application fees for students who wish to appear outside the territory of India is $20 per course.

IGNOU TEE June 2022: Here's how to register online

Step 1: In order to register for the IGNOU TEE June session, candidates must first visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "IGNOU June 2022 for Online Programs" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to filout the application form as instructed and cross-verify details

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and download the fee receipt.

Step 6: Submit the application form and print a copy for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

About Exam

The IGNOU June TEE 2022 question paper will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on related Certificate and Diploma programs.

The examination will be of a descriptive type for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)