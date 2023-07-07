Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins, Direct Link, List Of Documents Here

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana has begun the registrations for Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling today, July 7, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for MBBS/BDS admissions in colleges of Telangana can apply for the NEET UG Telangana counselling. The counselling registration is being done under Competent Authority Quota i.e., the seats in Government Medical/Dental Colleges (after the exclusion of 15 % seats transferred to All India Quota ) and Category ‘A’ seats in Private Un-aided Non-Minority / Minority Medical Colleges and Private NonMinority Dental Colleges and Army Dental College.

Aspirants can register for Telangana NEET UG Counselling on the official website of KNR University of Health Sciences at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The deadline to register is July 14.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have passed Intermediate (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology) / Biotechnology and English.

Candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on 31-12- 2023. Candidates who do not complete 17 years as on 31-12- 2023 are not eligible for admission

Candidates shall secure the following of cutoff scores or above in the National Eligibility- cum- Entrance Test (NEET) UG -2023

Check category-wise cut-off marks for MBBS/BDS course admissions here:

General category (Including EWS) - 50th Percentile - 137 marks out of 720

SC/ST/BC &Persons with disability of SC/ST/BC.-40th Percentile - 107 marks out of 720

Persons with Disability (OC PWD)- 45th Percentile -121 marks out of 720

Non-local candidates are eligible for 15% Unreserved seats only (in colleges established before 02-06-2014 ). Local candidates are also eligible for 15% Unreserved seats along with 85% seats reserved for Local area

Direct link to register for Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Click here to read prospectus

How to register for Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Visit the official website of KNR University of Health Sciences at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Click on Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link given on the home page.

Register yourself by providing the correct information as required

Log in using your registration number

Fill out the registration form for Telangana NEET UG counselling

Upload the required documents

Pay the fees and submit.

The Registration and Processing fee for NEET Counselling is Rs.3500/- for OC & BC candidates and for SC/ST candidates is Rs.2900/-. The fee shall be paid online through a Debit card / Credit card or Net Banking.

List of documents required