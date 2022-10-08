Telangana TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registration Deadline Extended

The deadline for the special phase of the registration for admission to Telangana colleges has been extended by the Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022. With this, now the candidates will get another four days time to complete the registration process for the special phase. All those candidates who want to register can do so by visiting the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in by October 11. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for TS DOST Counselling.

Application Fees

The applicants are required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee during the time of the TS DOST special phase registration. Earlier, the last date to register for TS DOST's special phase was October 7.

TS DOST 2022 Special Phase: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for the TS DOST 2022 Special Phase, candidates are required to visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on "Candidate Registration" and fill in the details.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the details and click on "Aadhar Authentication."

Step 4: Use TSDOST 2022 login credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Submit and download the TS DOST 2022 Special Phase application.

All those students who have not registered for the TS DOST Special Phase Counseling 2022 can take part in this counselling round. Also, students who registered but were not allotted seats in TS DOST 2022 phase 1, 2, and 3 counselling are eligible for the TS DOST special phase. The candidates who have confirmed their seats with CCOTP in colleges are, however, not eligible for the DOST special phase counselling. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative