Telangana TS ICET 2022: Application Correction Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

Telangana TS ICET 2022: Deadline to make changes in application ends on July 17, 2022. Registered candidates who want to make changes in application can do it.

Telangana

Kakatiya University, Warangal will be closing the application correction window for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 on Sunday, July 17, 2022. On behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Kakatiya University, Warangal will be conducting the entrance test. Candidates who have already got themselves registered and want to make changes in application form can do it now by going to the official website and following the steps mentioned below. The deadline to make changes in application will end on July 17, 2022.

"Correction of online application (Data already submitted by the candidates) From 13 th July, 2022(Wednesday) to 17th July, 2022(Sunday)', reads the official website.

TS ICET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27 in the afternoon shift. The exam is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. On the second day which is July 28, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the exam in afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. List of important dates can be checked here and for more details, candidates are free to go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana TS ICET 2022: Check important dates here

  • Registrations were started on April 6, 2022
  • The deadline to apply ended on June 27, 2022
  • The deadline to apply by paying a late fee was July 11, 2022
  • Application correction window was opened on July 13, 2022
  • Deadline to apply ended on July 17, 2022
  • TS ICET 2022 admit cards will be released on July 18, 2022
  • TS ICET will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022
  • TS ICET provisional answer key will be out on August 4, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections will end on April 8, 2022
  • TS ICET Results 2022 and the final answer key will be released on August 22, 2022

TS ICET 2022: Follow these steps to make correction

  • Step 1: Go to the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Corrections for Filled in Application Form”
  • Step 3: Make changes and take print out for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to make changes (Click here)
