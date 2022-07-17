Telangana TS ICET 2022: Application Correction Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Kakatiya University, Warangal will be closing the application correction window for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 on Sunday, July 17, 2022. On behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Kakatiya University, Warangal will be conducting the entrance test. Candidates who have already got themselves registered and want to make changes in application form can do it now by going to the official website and following the steps mentioned below. The deadline to make changes in application will end on July 17, 2022.
"Correction of online application (Data already submitted by the candidates) From 13 th July, 2022(Wednesday) to 17th July, 2022(Sunday)', reads the official website.
TS ICET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27 in the afternoon shift. The exam is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. On the second day which is July 28, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the exam in afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. List of important dates can be checked here and for more details, candidates are free to go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.