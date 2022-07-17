Telangana TS ICET 2022: Application Correction Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

Kakatiya University, Warangal will be closing the application correction window for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 on Sunday, July 17, 2022. On behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Kakatiya University, Warangal will be conducting the entrance test. Candidates who have already got themselves registered and want to make changes in application form can do it now by going to the official website and following the steps mentioned below. The deadline to make changes in application will end on July 17, 2022.

"Correction of online application (Data already submitted by the candidates) From 13 th July, 2022(Wednesday) to 17th July, 2022(Sunday)', reads the official website.

TS ICET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27 in the afternoon shift. The exam is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. On the second day which is July 28, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the exam in afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. List of important dates can be checked here and for more details, candidates are free to go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana TS ICET 2022: Check important dates here

Registrations were started on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply ended on June 27, 2022

The deadline to apply by paying a late fee was July 11, 2022

Application correction window was opened on July 13, 2022

Deadline to apply ended on July 17, 2022

TS ICET 2022 admit cards will be released on July 18, 2022

TS ICET will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022

TS ICET provisional answer key will be out on August 4, 2022

The deadline to raise objections will end on April 8, 2022

TS ICET Results 2022 and the final answer key will be released on August 22, 2022

TS ICET 2022: Follow these steps to make correction