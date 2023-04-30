Things To Keep In Mind While Choosing The Best School For Your Child

A new academic year is starting in less than two months, and it is an arduous task for anxious parents to choose the most suitable school for their child, who may be starting her/his academic journey or maybe is not well-adjusted in the current school. In a conversation with Republic World, educationist and founder of the TreeHouse chain of schools, Rajesh Bhatia has given some guidelines that can help parents to make the most well-informed choice.

Things to keep in mind while choosing the best school

Check out the infrastructure



It is important to look for a school that matches the needs, aptitude, and temperament of your child and has the appropriate infrastructure for a conducive learning environment. Find out if the school has well-lit spacious classrooms with ergonomic furniture, audio-visual teaching accessories, age-appropriate learning materials, clean toilets, a well-equipped library, capacious playgrounds that facilitate different sports activities, well-maintained labs, etc. As technology is becoming a powerful tool for providing a better learning experience, parents should also ensure that the school is keeping up with the times and has digital resources like smart boards, projectors, and proper internet facilities. Apart from a safe and brick-and-mortar structure, the campus must also have green-lung spaces where children can connect with nature.

Check if the school has adequate safety measures

Parents must find out what kind of systems a school has in place to ensure the safety of children. Ask if it has an anti-bullying policy, CCTV cameras, well-trained security personnel, and a stringent visitor screening and management system. Does it have counselors and medical attendants on campus? The school infrastructure also must be safe and not have unmonitored, risk-prone areas. A GPS tracking system in school buses is also a plus, as it keeps parents informed about real-time locations during the daily commute.



Choose a comprehensive curriculum



Research and choose a curriculum that is most suited to the academic needs of your child. You could opt for the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE). Look for schools that emphasize holistic development, are inclusive in nature, and encourage the unique talents of children. Take feedback from other parents and find out if your school of choice is equipped to nurture a child’s social, emotional, physical, cognitive, and creative growth. Subjects like dance, music, crafts, arts, and theatre are a wonderful addition to any curriculum.



Does a school encourage parental engagement?



It goes without saying that effective parent-teacher communication is essential for the overall development of a child. Schools need to be transparent about their communication policies and whether they prefer frequent face-to-face conversations with parents and if their teachers are easily accessible through text messages, e-mails, and phone calls. Positive interaction between parents and teachers can fill any gaps in the child’s academic performance and address any behavioral problems well in time. Again, feedback from other parents can help clarify how a school handles communication. A well-trained, warm, and friendly staff goes a long way in not just instilling confidence and trust among students but in creating a positive equation with parents.



Look for schools that are located conveniently



While choosing schools for young children, parents must take into consideration the duration of commuting time. A nearby school saves time, simplifies the process of commuting, and removes unnecessary stress from the equation for both parents and children. A nearby school is also preferable if the child is too young, and has adjustment issues during the initial days or weeks in a new environment. A conveniently located school also can be reached quickly in the case of an unexpected medical emergency.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed by Rajesh Bhatia, founder of the TreeHouse chain of schools are personal.)