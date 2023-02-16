TISS NET Admit Card 2023 To Be Released On February 18; Here's How To Download

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will release the admit cards for TISS NET 2023 on February 18. Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website- admissions.tiss.edu. The National Entrance Test of TSS will be conducted on February 25. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 3.40 pm.

How to download TISS NET 2023 Admit Card

To download TISS NET 2023 hall ticket, candidates should go to the official website of Tata Institute of Social Sciences – tiss.edu. On the Homepage, click on the notification that will read, 'TISS NET 2023 Admit Card Download now.' Candidates should enter the login details and log in After logging in, the TISSNET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen Candidates should download and print a copy so as to carry the same to the exam hall

TISS NET 2023

TISS-NET will be held in a computer-based test mode. There will be 100 objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test and the score will be valid for all the programmes applied for. Candidates must note that there is no negative marking in the exam.

TISS-NET 2023 Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 100 questions from three sections namely, English proficiency, Mathematics & Logical Reasoning and General Awareness(GA) carrying 30, 30 and 40 marks, respectively. The total mark will be 100. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The medium of questions will be English.

TISS-NET Selection Process

TISS-NET is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2 based on the TISS NET marks obtained by candidates and the ratio on the number of seats announced for individual programmes under each category. It is a shortlisting process and no reservation rules are applied at this stage. All rules related to reservations of seats under different categories and priorities will be applied only at the time of final seat allocation through merit list/waitlist, the official notice reads. In stage -2, TISS will conduct Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT), Management Aptitude Test (TISS-MAT) (Only for HRM&LR and ODCL) and Online Personal Interview (OPI).