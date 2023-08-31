TN NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; Key Notice On Seat Resignation Released

Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu will declare the 2nd round of seat allotment of Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 today, August 31. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website tnmedicalselection.net. The last date for joining is September 4, 2023.

Earlier on August 30, DME Tamil Nadu released an important notice regarding the resignation of seats for the candidates."The last date and time for resignation will be announced via the website (www.tnmedicalselection.net /www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in after DGHS publishes the final result of AIQ Round 2. The candidates who wish to withdraw the resignation because of the present circumstances are allowed to do so by

Submission of cancellation letter for resignation to concerned college (allotted college in Round 1).

Submission of Original Certificates to allotted college.

Send email to selection committee regarding the same," the official notice reads,

TN NEET UG Seat Allotment 2023

Candidates who wish to retain their allotted seat will hve to pay the tuition fees for downloading the provisional allotment order. SC/SCA/ST/ SCC candidates who get a government or management quota in self-financing colleges are exempted from paying tuition fee for downloading the allotment order if annual income of parents is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Candidates selected for BDS course in self-financing colleges have to pay the fee directly at colleges at the time of admission. Re-allotted candidates who have already paid the tuition fee in first round of counsellin have to pay the difference (if any) amount only.