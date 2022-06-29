TNAU UG Admissions 2022: Registration Window Open; See How To Apply

TNAU UG Admissions 2022: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has opened its undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2022–2023. Students can apply for admission with 12 different undergraduate degrees in both B.Sc and B. Tech for 12 constituent and 28 affiliated colleges respectively. The admission process will end on July 27, 2022, at 12 am. Students can apply for admission only through the online portal, and only one application form is required for all programs. According to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, V Geethalakshmi, candidates can register by submitting the required details at tnau.ucanapply.com. The application fee for SC, ST, and Adi Dravidar is Rs 300, and the others candidates are required to pay Rs 600.

According to the official information, the fee for NRI students will be 3,300 US dollars per semester. Students under the industrial quota (agro-based) will have to make a one-time payment of 12 lakhs, sponsored by the industry, followed by 20,600 per semester. The rank list will be published on August 5 after the NEET results, avoiding the second counseling process.

Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Admission: Here's how to apply for TNAU UG Admissions 2022

Step 1: To apply for Tamil Nadu Agriculture University Admission candidates need to visit the official website of TNAU - tnauonline.in .

. Step 2: Then, select the level of the programme-'Undergraduate'/'Postgraduate'/'Diploma'

Step 3: Candidates then need to complete the registration process

Step 4: After registration, the user ID and password will be sent to the registered email IDs and mobile numbers of the candidates.

Step 5: Then, fill up the TNAU application form.

Step 6: Login using the same user ID and password in the login window.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Proceed to Application’ option.

Step 8: Enter all the required personal, academic, contact, and other details in the application form.

Step 9: Candidates need to enter their preferences for degrees and colleges.

NOTE: Regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)