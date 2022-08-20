TNEA 2022 Counselling For Special Reservation Candidates Begins Today, Here's Direct Link

TNEA 2022 Counselling: The counselling process for the Special Reservation candidates has started today by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022. All those candidates who come within the government's 7.5% quota can proceed with the choice filling option by visiting the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org. The TNEA Counselling 2022 schedule was released on Friday, August 19, 2022. As per the official website, candidates are required to complete their choice filling by 5 PM on Saturday, August 20.

According to reports, the tentative allotment list is expected to be released today, August 20, 2022 around 7 PM. After that Candidates would need to confirm their allotment by August 21 before 10 AM. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for TNEA 2022 Counselling.

Important Dates

Choice Filling starts - August 20, 2022 at 10 AM

Choice Filling ends - August 20, 2022 at 5 PM

Release of tentative allotment - August 20, 2022 at 7 PM

Confirmation of tentative allotment - August 21, 2022 before 10 AM

Provisional Allotment list - August 21, 2022 at 12 PM

TNEA 2022 Counselling: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link available for logging in.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their email address, password, and other required credentials.

Step 4: Now, fill in the application form by entering the required details.

Step 5: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for TNEA Counsellings 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative