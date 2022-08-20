TNEA 2022 Counselling For Special Reservation Candidates Begins Today, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
TNEA 2022 Counselling: The counselling process for the Special Reservation candidates has started today by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022. All those candidates who come within the government's 7.5% quota can proceed with the choice filling option by visiting the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org. The TNEA Counselling 2022 schedule was released on Friday, August 19, 2022. As per the official website, candidates are required to complete their choice filling by 5 PM on Saturday, August 20.
According to reports, the tentative allotment list is expected to be released today, August 20, 2022 around 7 PM. After that Candidates would need to confirm their allotment by August 21 before 10 AM. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for TNEA 2022 Counselling.
