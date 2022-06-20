TNEA 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions: The online registration process for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022) has started. All those candidates who want to take admission can apply by submitting the application form. Candidates must take note that July 19 is the last date to apply. The application form is available at tneaonline.org.
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions is administered by the Directorate of Technical Education, DoTE, for admission of eligible candidates to BTech courses. There is no entrance examination conducted after the TNEA application and allotment of Btech seats is done on the basis of 10+2 marks. Applicants are given admissions as per merit in engineering courses after TNEA counseling. Candidates must take note that the TNEA 2022 application process is conducted only through online mode and it includes various stages like registration, payment of application fees, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the merit list based on the marks obtained in Maths, Physics, and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50, and Chemistry – 50). As per the official information, this year, TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds. Candidates are required to login into the TNEA portal by entering User ID and Password.