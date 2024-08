Published 10:47 IST, August 13th 2024

TNEA 2024 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check

TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions will release the TNEA 2024 seat allotment results for round 2 today, August 13.