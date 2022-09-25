TNEA Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Process Begins Today, Here's A Direct Link To Apply

TNEA Counselling 2022: The choice filling process for round 2 has been started by the Tamil Nadu government today September 25. All those candidates who want to complete their choice form by 5 pm can do so by visiting the official website at tneaonline.org till September 27, 2022.
According to the schedule, the round 2 tentative allotment result will be released on September 28. On September 30, the tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates, as well as the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining candidates will be released. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TNEA Counselling 2022.
TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule
|
- Applying and Choice filling
|
|
- Last date for choice filling
|
|
- Release of tentative allotment
|
|
- Confirmation of tentative allotment begins
|
|
- Last date for confirmation of tentative allotment
|
|
- Release of provisional allotment for accepted candidates
|
|
- Confirmation of provisional allotment begins
|
|
- Last date for confirmation of provisonal allotment
|
|
- Provsional allotment of upward opted candidates
|
TNEA Counseling 2022: Here's how to complete choice filling
- Step 1: To complete the choice filling process, candidates are required to visit the official website at tneaonline.org.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the login button.
- Step 3: Candidates must then enter their information.
- Step 4: Candidates then fill the choice
- Step 5: Submit and keep a copy of the same for future reference.
- NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.
Here's direct link to apply for TNEA Counselling 2022 - Click Here
Image: Shutterstock/Representative