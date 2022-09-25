Last Updated:

TNEA Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Process Begins Today, Here's A Direct Link To Apply

The choice filling process for round 2 has been started by the Tamil Nadu government today September 25. Here's direct link to apply.

Written By
Amrit Burman
TNEA Counselling 2022

Image: Shutterstock


TNEA Counselling 2022: The choice filling process for round 2 has been started by the Tamil Nadu government today September 25. All those candidates who want to complete their choice form by 5 pm can do so by visiting the official website at tneaonline.org till September 27, 2022.

According to the schedule, the round 2 tentative allotment result will be released on September 28. On September 30, the tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates, as well as the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining candidates will be released. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TNEA Counselling 2022.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule

  • Applying and Choice filling

 
  • September 25, 2022

 
  • Last date for choice filling

 
  • September 27, 2022

 
  • Release of tentative allotment

 
  • September 28, 2022.

 
  • Confirmation of tentative allotment begins

 
  • Septmeber 28, 2022

 
  • Last date for confirmation of tentative allotment

 
  • September 29, 2022

 
  • Release of provisional allotment for accepted candidates

 
  • September 30, 2022

 
  • Confirmation of provisional allotment begins

 
  • September 30, 2022

 
  • Last date for confirmation of provisonal allotment

 
  • October 10, 2022

 
  • Provsional allotment of upward opted candidates

 
  • October 13, 2022

 

TNEA Counseling 2022: Here's how to complete choice filling

  • Step 1: To complete the choice filling process, candidates are required to visit the official website at tneaonline.org.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the login button.
  • Step 3: Candidates must then enter their information.
  • Step 4: Candidates then fill the choice
  • Step 5: Submit and keep a copy of the same for future reference.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to apply for TNEA Counselling 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | TNEA 2022 Counselling for Special Reservation candidates begins today, here's direct link
READ | TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional allotment for special reservation category out
READ | TNEA Counseling 2022 Round 1 begins today; Know how to complete choice filling process
READ | TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1 provisional allotment out; Here's direct link to check
COMMENT