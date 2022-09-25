TNEA Counselling 2022 Choice Filling Process Begins Today, Here's A Direct Link To Apply

TNEA Counselling 2022: The choice filling process for round 2 has been started by the Tamil Nadu government today September 25. All those candidates who want to complete their choice form by 5 pm can do so by visiting the official website at tneaonline.org till September 27, 2022.

According to the schedule, the round 2 tentative allotment result will be released on September 28. On September 30, the tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates, as well as the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining candidates will be released. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TNEA Counselling 2022.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule

Applying and Choice filling September 25, 2022 Last date for choice filling September 27, 2022 Release of tentative allotment September 28, 2022. Confirmation of tentative allotment begins Septmeber 28, 2022 Last date for confirmation of tentative allotment September 29, 2022 Release of provisional allotment for accepted candidates September 30, 2022 Confirmation of provisional allotment begins September 30, 2022 Last date for confirmation of provisonal allotment October 10, 2022 Provsional allotment of upward opted candidates October 13, 2022

TNEA Counseling 2022: Here's how to complete choice filling

Step 1: To complete the choice filling process, candidates are required to visit the official website at tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the login button.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their information.

Step 4: Candidates then fill the choice

Step 5: Submit and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

