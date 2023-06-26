TNEA Rank List 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download TNEA 2023 Rank Cards

TNEA rank list 2023: Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2023 today, June 26. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate engineering courses can now dowload their rank cards. It has been released on tneaonline.org and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

TNEA 2023 Rank List: Here's how to check rank

Step 1: Registered candidates should visit the official website - tneaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the “Login” button

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their email ID and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the TNEA 2023 rank list will get displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

The TNEA rank list 2023 is prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry subjects in the exam. Candidates must know that the marks will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50, and Chemistry – 50). The DoTE will also prepare a community rank list in addition to the overall rank list. The selected students will be allowed to participate in TNEA counselling based on their rank. The TNEA 2023 counselling will be done between July 7 and August 24. For sports quota, the counselling will be done from July 2 to 5. Here are the steps which should be followed by candidates to check the rank list.

TNEA is the state-level counselling process conducted by Anna University for the Government of Tamil Nadu. This acts as a single window for students looking to secure an engineering seat at participating institutes, colleges and universities of the state. The seats in institutions are allotted based on the TNEA rank list. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tneaonline.org.