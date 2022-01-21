TS CPGET Counselling 2021: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Osmania University, Hyderabad is conducting counselling for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests, TS CPGET Counselling 2021. Following the schedule, the final phase seat allotment result will be out on Friday, January 21, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the allotment order. It will be uploaded on the official website cpget.ouadmissions.com.
TS CPGET Counselling 2021 has been started on January 6, 2022 for the Final phase of allotment. To be noted that no official time has been announced for the release of seat allotment order. However, it is expected to be out in second half. After the release of results, candidates who will be allotted seats in the TS CPGET 2021 Final phase allotment process will be required to visit the allotted institutions and complete the further admission procedures In order to check the seat allotment result, candidates should be ready with their login credentials. The steps to check the allotment order have been attached below.
To be noted that the TS CPGET 2021 final phase allotment list will be available for the students in the online mode only. In order to check the final phase CPGET 2021 allotment list students are required to follow the steps mentioned above. Candidates are informed that TS CPGET Counselling 2021 is expected to be the last round. The admissions process must be completed by reporting to respective colleges. For more details, candidates should go to the official website cpget.ouadmissions.com.