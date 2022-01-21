TS CPGET Counselling 2021: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

Osmania University, Hyderabad is conducting counselling for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests, TS CPGET Counselling 2021. Following the schedule, the final phase seat allotment result will be out on Friday, January 21, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the allotment order. It will be uploaded on the official website cpget.ouadmissions.com.

TS CPGET Counselling 2021 has been started on January 6, 2022 for the Final phase of allotment. To be noted that no official time has been announced for the release of seat allotment order. However, it is expected to be out in second half. After the release of results, candidates who will be allotted seats in the TS CPGET 2021 Final phase allotment process will be required to visit the allotted institutions and complete the further admission procedures In order to check the seat allotment result, candidates should be ready with their login credentials. The steps to check the allotment order have been attached below.

TS CPGET Counselling 2021: How to check TS CPGET final phase seat allotment list

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests – cpget.ouadmissions.com.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Final Phase Allotment - Candidate's Login.' (To be noted that the direct link link will be activated later)

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login credentials like CPGET Rank and other required details

The TS CPGET Seat allotment 2021 result for final phase of counselling will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download it and take its printout for future references.

To be noted that the TS CPGET 2021 final phase allotment list will be available for the students in the online mode only. In order to check the final phase CPGET 2021 allotment list students are required to follow the steps mentioned above. Candidates are informed that TS CPGET Counselling 2021 is expected to be the last round. The admissions process must be completed by reporting to respective colleges. For more details, candidates should go to the official website cpget.ouadmissions.com.