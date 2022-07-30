TS DOST 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

UG Admissions 2022: The deadline to register for TS DOST 2022 will end on July 30, 2022. All the interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet, should make sure to do it now. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.

Official website reads, “Online applications are invited for registration and admissions into all Undergraduate Courses, such as B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Com.(Voc)/ B.Com.(Hons)/BSW/BBA/BBM/BCA etc., offered by all the Colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women’s University) respectively and D-Pharmacy in Polytechnics affiliated to TSBTET for the Academic Year 2022-2023”

Eligibility: The candidates who have passed Intermediate Examination of Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana State or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply

Application fee: One-time registration fee for all the colleges/courses of one or more Universities is Rs.200. The online fee can be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, Wallet or UPI.

TS DOST: Overview

DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Womens’s University) and TSBTET. For further details, candidates can go to the website dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2022 registration: List of important dates

The application window was activated on July 1, 2022

The last date to apply is July 30, 2022

The result for phase 1 seat allotment will be released on August 6, 202

The window for online self-reporting for selected students will be accessible between August 7 and August 18, 2022

