TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registrations To Begin From Aug 29; Check Steps To Register

TS DOST 2022 Registration: The registration process for the Telangana State Degree Online Services, TS DOST Phase 3 is expected to start from Monday, August 29, 2022. The TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment list has been released and now the authorities will start the registration for Phase 3. To register, candidates need to visit the official website of TS DOST - dost.cgg.gov.in.

All those candidates who did not secure a seat in the TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 can apply for the seat allotment list in the third phase. According to the official notice, the registration process for phase 3 will start from Monday, and the last date to register is September 29, 2022. In order to complete the registration procedure, candidates are required to pay Rs 400 as fee. The verification for Phase 3 is scheduled to be held on September 9, 2022, and the TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment List will be released on September 16, 2022, per the official notice.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registrations: Here's how to register

Step 1: Go to the official website dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Candidate Registration option

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen

Step 4: The candidates then need to click on the other board option for registering for TS DOST 2022

Step 5: Fill in the details asked and click on Aadhar Authentication

Step 6: Then the TS DOST ID will be generated and password will be sent to the registered phone number/email ID

Step 7: Use the same to log in and fill the form

Step 8: Take its printout for future reference

Here's direct link to check the TS DOST 2022 Phase three allotment merit list - CLICK HERE (To be activated soon)

About TS DOST

TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single window for taking admission in universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

