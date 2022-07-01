TS DOST 2022: Registration For Telangana UG Admission Begins Today, Apply Here

Telangana UG Admissions 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) through official notification is inviting applications for Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2022 for undergraduate admissions. The phase 1 registration has been started on July 1, 2022. All those candidates who are interested and eligible in applying for the same can do it now. They will have to get themselves registered at the official website dost.cgg.gov.in

Eligibility details

Only those candidates who have cleared class 12 from the Telangana Intermediate Examination of Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), or any equivalent recognised examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.

TS DOST 2022 registration: Check important dates here

Application window has been activated on July 1, 2022

The last date to apply is July 30, 2022

Result for phase 1 seat allotment will be released on August 6, 2022

The window for online self reporting for selected students will be available between August 7 to August 18, 2022

Phase II registration: Important dates

Candidates who due to any reason fail to secure a seat in the first allotment result will have to register again for phase II. For registration, they will be charged a registration fee of Rs 400. The phase II registration window will be available from August 7 to August 22. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 28, 2022. The final seat allotment after the third list will conclude on September 22. The college orientations will be conducted between September 23 to 30 and the classes will begin on October 1, 2022.

TS DOST 2022 registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Candidate Pre-Registration option

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to read instructions

Step 4: The candidates need to click on the other board option for registering for TS DOST 2022

Step 5: Fill in the details asked and click on Aadhar Authentication

Step 6: Then the TS DOST ID will be generated and password will be sent to the registered phone number/email ID

Step 7: Use the same to log in and fill the form

Step 8: Take its printout for future reference

About TS DOST 2022

By clearing DOST, candidates can apply for all undergraduate courses, such as BA/ BSc/ BCom/ BCom (Voc)/ BCom (Hons)/ BSW/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA offered by all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mentioned above.