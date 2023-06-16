TS DOST Admissions 2023: Seat Allotment Result For Phase 1 Out, Here's How To Check

Online Telangana Degree Services TS DOST 2023-24 phase 1 seat allotment list has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). All those candidates who have registered for the TS DOST seat allotment can check the result by visiting the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates whose names come in the first list will have to do online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students on or before June 25.

TS DOST Seat Allotment Results: Here's how to check the list

Step 1: To check the TS DOST 2023 seat allotment, candidates need to visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the candidate login option.

Step 3: Next, candidates must enter their DOST ID and pin.

Step 4: Then, click on the submit button and check the DOST seat allotment 2023 result.

Step 5: Save it to your computer and print it for future reference.

TS DOST: Important Dates

Phase I Seat allotment - 16.06.2023

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students - 16.06.2023 to 25.06.2023

Phase II registration (with registration fee of Rs.400/-) - 16.06.2023 to 26.06.2023

Phase II web options - 16.06.2023 to 27.06.2023

Phase II Verification of Special Category Certificates(i) - 26.06.2023 - PH/CAP/NCC/Extra Curricular Activities

(at All University Help Line Centers )

Phase II Seat allotment- 30.06.2023

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase II by students- 01.07.2023 to 05.07.2023

Phase III registration

(with registration fee of Rs.400/-)- 01.07.2023 to 05.07.2023

Phase III web options- 01.07.2023 to 06.07.2023

Phase III Verification of Special Category Certificates(i) 05.07.2023 - PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Extra Curricular Activities

(at All University Help Line Centers from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)

Publishing of Phase III Seat allotment- 10.07.2023

Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/ seat reservation fee as the case may be) Phase III by students - 10.07.2023 to 14.07.2023

Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III- 10.07.2023 to 15.07.2023

Students Orientation in the College- 11.07.2023 to 15.07.2023

Commencement of class work, Semester -I17.07.2023

About TS DOST

TS DOST exam is conducted for taking admission to various undergraduate programmes in several state universities. This exam acts as a single window for taking admission to universities such as Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Osmania, Kakatiya, and others. The admission process is being conducted in two phases this year. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.