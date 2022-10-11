TS DOST Counselling Special Phase Registration Window Closes Today; Here's How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TS DOST Counselling 2022: Today is the last day for the candidates to complete the registration process for the Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 counselling special phase. Candidates can register and complete the options entry by visiting the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. As per the schedule, the special phase registration started on October 1 and the TS DOST special phase allotment list will be released on October 13. Candidates can do online self-reporting between October 13 and October 15, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to register for TS DOST Counselling 2022.
All those students who have not registered for the TS DOST Special Phase Counseling 2022 can take part in this counselling round. Also, students who registered but were not allotted seats in TS DOST 2022 phase 1, 2, and 3 counselling are eligible for the TS DOST special phase. The candidates who have confirmed their seats with CCOTP in colleges are, however, not eligible for the DOST special phase counselling. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.