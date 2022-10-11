TS DOST Counselling Special Phase Registration Window Closes Today; Here's How To Register

TS DOST Counselling 2022: Today is the last day for the candidates to complete the registration process for the Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 counselling special phase. Candidates can register and complete the options entry by visiting the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in. As per the schedule, the special phase registration started on October 1 and the TS DOST special phase allotment list will be released on October 13. Candidates can do online self-reporting between October 13 and October 15, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to register for TS DOST Counselling 2022.

Application Fees

The registration fee for the TS DOST Special Phase is Rs 400.

TS DOST 2022 Counseling: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for the TS DOST 2022 Counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the candidate pre-registration link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form with the required details.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to register for TS DOST 2022 Counselling - Click Here

All those students who have not registered for the TS DOST Special Phase Counseling 2022 can take part in this counselling round. Also, students who registered but were not allotted seats in TS DOST 2022 phase 1, 2, and 3 counselling are eligible for the TS DOST special phase. The candidates who have confirmed their seats with CCOTP in colleges are, however, not eligible for the DOST special phase counselling. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

