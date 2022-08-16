Last Updated:

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Likely To Begin Soon, Schedule To Be Out On Aug 19

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling process is expected to begin soon. The result has been released and candidates can check the same by following these steps.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling

TS EAMCET counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is expected to begin the counselling process for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 on August 21. As of now, official date has not been mentioned on official website. However, following the past trends, it is being predicted that the TS EAMCET counselling registration will begin on August 21, 2022. The detailed EAMCET counselling notification will be released on August 19. Once released, the counselling schedule will be available on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. 

Candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process includes payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise. TS EAMCET result was released on August 12, 2022. Those who have not checked the result yet can follow these steps to check scores. For more details, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: List of required documents

  • TS EAMCET 2022 rank card
  • TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket
  • Aadhar card
  • SSC or equivalent marks memo
  • Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate
  • Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)

TS EAMCET Result 2022: List of official websites

  • eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • manabadi.co.in
  • tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 result released: Follow these steps to download result

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on TS EAMCET Result 2022 
  • Step 3: Then they will have to enter the required login details and submit the same
  • Step 4: Post-submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5:Then they should check the result and download the page
  • Step 6: Then they should keep a hard copy of the same for further reference
