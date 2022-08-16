TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Likely To Begin Soon, Schedule To Be Out On Aug 19

TS EAMCET counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is expected to begin the counselling process for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 on August 21. As of now, official date has not been mentioned on official website. However, following the past trends, it is being predicted that the TS EAMCET counselling registration will begin on August 21, 2022. The detailed EAMCET counselling notification will be released on August 19. Once released, the counselling schedule will be available on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process includes payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise. TS EAMCET result was released on August 12, 2022. Those who have not checked the result yet can follow these steps to check scores. For more details, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: List of required documents

TS EAMCET 2022 rank card

TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

Aadhar card

SSC or equivalent marks memo

Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate

Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Transfer Certificate (TC)

TS EAMCET Result 2022: List of official websites

eamcet.tsche.ac.in

manabadi.co.in

tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 result released: Follow these steps to download result