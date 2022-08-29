TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration Process To End Today, Check Details Here

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling deadline: The registration process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medicine counselling will be closed on August 29, 2022. As of now, registration is going on for MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) stream students. Candidates who want to register for undergraduate admission counselling should do it now. List of important dates can be checked here.

TS EAMCET counselling 2022: Check important dates here

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling registration for first stage will end on August 29, 2022

Certificate verification will be done on August 30, 2022

Option entry and locking will be done on September 2, 2022

Seat allotment result will be out on September 6, 2022

Self-reporting for admission will be done between September 6 and September 13, 202

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Eligibility details

It is mandatory that candidates must be Indian nationals and belong to Telangana/Andhra Pradesh.

For UG professional courses in Engineering (including Technology) and Pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on 31-12-2022.

For Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) course the candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on 31-12-2022.

However, the maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on 01-07-2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Check required documents

TS EAMCET 2022 rank card

TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

Aadhar Card

SSC or its equivalent exam marks memo

Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate

Class 6 to Intermediate or its equivalent study certificates

Transfer certificate

Income certificate issued on or after 01-01-2022 by competent authority, if applicable

EWS income certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2022-23, if applicable

Caste certificate, if applicable

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Here is how to apply online