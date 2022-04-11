TS EAMCET 2022: Weightage Of Intermediate Marks Waived Off, Check Details Here

TS EAMCET Inter Marks Weightage: Manabadi TS EAMCET 2022: In a recent move, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that it will waive off or eliminate the 25 percent marks weightage in intermediate, Class 12 examinations for the calculation of TS EAMCET 2022 ranks. The TS EAMCET 2022 brochure reads that it has been decided that the rank list will be prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in the EAMCET.

TSCHE official notification reads, "The TS EAMCET 2022 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalised marks) in the TS EAMCET-2022 examination and the 25% weightage for Intermediate marks in the calculation of TS EAMCET-2022 ranks has been waived off as a special case for the academic year 2022-23 similar to the TS EAMCET-2022,"

Minimum marks criterion waived off

“The minimum eligibility criteria (i.e., at least 45% of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) has been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23 similar to TS EAMCET-2021,” TSCHE official notification reads.

TS EAMCET 2022 schedule announced, to be held between July 14 and 20

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has recently released the dates for TS EAMCET or Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test-2022. The schedule reads that the exam will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and July 20, 2021. To be noted that the entrance test for engineering and medical courses will be conducted separately. Exams for Agriculture, Medical are scheduled to be conducted on July 14 and July 15, 2022. Whereas, exams for engineering students will be conducted on July 18 and 20, 2022. The dates were announced by State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy in a press meet on March 23. 2022

TS EAMCET 2022: Here is how to get yourself registered