TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Begins Today, Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The registration process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medicine counselling has been started. It has been started for MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) stream students. Only those candidates who want to register for undergraduate admissions through the state-level entrance exam can now can submit their application. It needs to be submitted at tseamcet.nic.in. List of important dates can be checked here.

TS EAMCET counselling 2022: Important dates

The registration for first stage will end on August 29, 2022

Certificate verification will be done on August 30, 2022

Option entry and locking will be done on September 2, 2022

Seat allotment result will be out on September 6, 2022

Self-reporting for admission will be done between September 6 and September 13, 202

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Check eligibility details here

Candidates must be Indian nationals and belong to Telangana/Andhra Pradesh.

For UG professional courses in Engineering (including Technology) and Pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on 31-12-2022.

For Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) course the candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on 31-12-2022.

However, the maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on 01-07-2022.

How to book slot for counselling?

In order to book slots during TS EAMCET counselling, candidates should have these documents for certificate verification. The certificate verification process will require all original certificates and 2 sets of xerox copies.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Check required documents