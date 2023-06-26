TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Begins Today, Check Schedule, Eligibility, List Of Documents

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: The registration process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medicine counselling begins today. It has been started for MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) stream students. Only those candidates who cleared TS EAMCET 2023 and want to register for undergraduate admissions through the state-level entrance exam can register for counselling and book their slots. The online counselling registration will be done on the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. List of important dates can be checked here.

TS EAMCET counselling 2023: Important dates

The registration for first stage - June 26 to July 5

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates will be done between June 28 to July 6

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification - June 28 to July 8

Freezing of options- July 8

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before- July 12

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- July 12 to 19

2nd phase counselling registration and slot booking- July 21, 22

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification - July 21- 24

Freezing of options- July 24

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before- July 28

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- July 28- 31.

3rd/ final phase counselling registration and slot booking- August 2

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates - August 3

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification - August 2 to 4

Freezing of options- August 4

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before- August 7

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- August 7 to 9

Reporting at the allotted College- August 7 to 9

SPOT ADMISSIONS (Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges)

The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website https://tseamcet.nic.in - August 8

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Check eligibility details here

Candidates must be Indian nationals and belong to Telangana/Andhra Pradesh.

For UG professional courses in Engineering (including Technology) and Pharmacy the candidate should have completed 16 years of age as on 31-12-2023.

For Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) course the candidate should have completed 17 years of age as on 31-12-2023.

However, the maximum eligible age for obtaining a scholarship is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as on 01-07-2023.

How to book slot for counselling?

In order to book slots during TS EAMCET counselling, candidates should have these documents for certificate verification. The certificate verification process will require all original certificates and 2 sets of xerox copies.

TS EAMCET Counselling: Check required documents