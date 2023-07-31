TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Know Tuition Fee Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the TS EAMCET counselling 2nd phase seat allotment result 2023 today, July 31. Candidates who registered for phase 2 counselling will be able to check the seat allotment list online on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates whose names appear on the list will have to pay the tuition fee and self-reporting through the website on or before August 2.

TS EAMCET Tuition Fee payment

Candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others) along with a Tuition Fee where the Tuition Fee to be paid by the candidate is less than Rs. 5000/-(SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others).The same will be returned back to the candidates who report at the allotted college after the final phase. If the candidate did not report at the allotted college the same will be forfeited.

Self Reporting

The candidate has to report at the allotted college after the Final Phase of counselling and hand over a set of Xerox copies of the certificates and Original Transfer Certificate (T.C). If the candidate does not pay the prescribed Tuition Fee within the schedule mentioned, the provisional allotted seat automatically stands cancelled and he / she shall not have any claim on the provisionally allotted seat. The candidate at the time of self reporting shall give an undertaking through online that he / she will relinquish the admission through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), if any.