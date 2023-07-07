TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Schedule Revised, Phase 1 Registration Window Reopens

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has revised the counselling schedule for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medicine counselling. The registration window that closed on July 5 has been reopened again. This has been done as the TS Inter supplementary results will be declared today, July 7. The registration window will close on July 8.

Only those candidates who cleared TS EAMCET 2023 and want to register for undergraduate admissions through the state-level entrance exam can register for counselling and book their slots. The online counselling registration will be done on the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. A list of revised dates can be checked here.

TS EAMCET counselling 2023: Important dates

The Registration for first stage - July 7 to 8

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates - July 9

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification -up to July 12

Freezing of options- July 12

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before- July 16

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through the website- July 16 to 27

2nd phase counselling registration and slot booking- July 24, 25

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates will be done on July 26

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification - July 24-27

Freezing of options- July 27

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before- July 31

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through the website- July31- August 2

3rd/ final phase counselling registration and slot booking- August 4

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates - August 5

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification - August 4 to 6

Freezing of options- August 6

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before- August 9

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- August 9 to 11

Reporting at the allotted College- August 9 to 11

SPOT ADMISSIONS (Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges)

The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website https://tseamcet.nic.in - August 10