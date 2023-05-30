TS EAMCET Counselling Schedule Out, Check Important Dates Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule has been released. TSCHE will conduct the EAMCET counselling in three rounds. The result was declared on May 25. Candidates who have cleared the exam can register for the online counselling process. Check detailed schedule here.

TS EAMCET Counselling- Round1

TS EAMCET Counselling - Online filing of Basic Information and payment of processing fee - June 26, 2023

Certificate Verification for already booked candidates - June 28 to July 6, 2023

Exercising Options after certificate verification - June 28 to July 8, 2023

TS EAMCET Provisional Seat Allotment 2023 - July 12, 2023

Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting by the candidates - July 12 to 19, 2023

TS EAMCET Counselling- Round 2

TS EAMCET 2023 Online filing of basic information and payment of processing fee - July 21 and 22, 2023

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates - To be notified later

Exercising options after certificate verification- July 23, 2023

Freezing of options - July 21 to 24, 2023

TS EAMCET 2023 Provisional allotment of seats- July 28, 2023

Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website - July 28 to 31, 2023

TS EAMCET Counselling- Round 3 (Final)

TS EAMCET 2023 Online filing of basic information and payment of processing fee- August 2, 2023

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates- To be notified later

TS EAMCET 2023 Exercising options after certificate verification - August 3, 2023

TS EAMCET 2023 Freezing of options - August 2 to 4, 2023

TS EAMCET 2023 Provisional allotment of seats - August 7, 2023

Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website - August 7 to 9, 2023

Reporting at the allotted college - August 7 to 9, 2023