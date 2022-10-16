TS EAMCET Phase-2 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment Phase-2 result today, October 16. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET Phase-2 seat allotment result by going to the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. To check the TS EAMCET Phase-2 allotment list, candidates are required to enter their login credentials.

As per the schedule, students are required to pay their tuition fee between October 16 and October 18, 2022, and they can self-report online. This year, the TS EAMCET counselling process is being held in three rounds. The applicants have been allotted seats in undergraduate courses in the state engineering colleges on the basis of TS EAMCET rank list. For the comfort of the candidates, we have below mentioned the step-by-step process to check TS EAMCET Phase-2 seat allotment result.

TS EAMCET Phase-2 seat allotment: Here's how to check TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: In order to check the TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "College-wise Allotment Details."

Candidates are then required to select a college and branch.

Step 4: Automatically, a list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Double-check and print for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check the TS EAMCET Phase-2 result - CLICK HERE

According to the official notice released by TSCHE, it said, “More than one candidate should not log in from the same Computer/Browser at the same time. Same candidate should not log in from more than one computer at the same time,” it added. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Unsplash/Representative