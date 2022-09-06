TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow; Know How To Apply

Quick links:
TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, is expected to begin the registration procedure for TS ECET 2022 counselling tomorrow, September 7, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for TS ECET can do so by visiting the official website of TSECET at tsecet.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for counselling is September 11, 2022. while the verification process for already-booked candidates will be done between September 9 and September 12, 2022. The window to freeze the selected option will open on September 17, 2022. whereas the tuition fees and self-reporting will be done from September 17 to September 22, 2022. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 29, and tuition fee payment can be done from September 29 to October 7, 2022.