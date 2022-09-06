TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow; Know How To Apply

TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, is expected to begin the registration procedure for TS ECET 2022 counselling tomorrow, September 7, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for TS ECET can do so by visiting the official website of TSECET at tsecet.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for counselling is September 11, 2022. while the verification process for already-booked candidates will be done between September 9 and September 12, 2022. The window to freeze the selected option will open on September 17, 2022. whereas the tuition fees and self-reporting will be done from September 17 to September 22, 2022. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 29, and tuition fee payment can be done from September 29 to October 7, 2022.

Eligibility

All those candidates who have qualified for TSECET-2022 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in the diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) degree examination are eligible to apply for TS ECET 2022 counselling.

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to register for TS ECET 2022 Counselling

Step 1: To register, candidates are required to visit the official site of TSECET at tsecet.nic.in.

Step 2. Then, complete the registration process

Step 3: Next, candidates are required to pay the processing fee online.

Step 4: Book the slot and attend certificate verification.

Step 5: Log in with the registration details and print a list of saved options.

NOTE: It is strongly recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative