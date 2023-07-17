TS ECET Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Registrations Begin On July 29

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for lateral entry (second year) counselling for the Bachelor's of Engineering (BE), B.Tech and B. Pharmacy programmes for Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023. Candidates can check the TS ECET counselling schedule on the official website- tsecet.nic.in. The registrations for TS ECET phase 1 counselling will begin on July 29 and end on August 1. Candidates can register online by visiting the official website.

TS ECET counselling schedule 2023