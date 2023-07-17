Last Updated:

TS ECET Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Registrations Begin On July 29

TSCHE has released TS ECET counselling 2023 schedule for B.E, B.Tech, B.Pharmacy for TS ECET qualified candidates. See full details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for lateral entry (second year) counselling for the Bachelor's of Engineering (BE), B.Tech and B. Pharmacy programmes for Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023. Candidates can check the TS ECET counselling schedule on the official website- tsecet.nic.in. The registrations for TS ECET phase 1 counselling will begin on July 29 and end on August 1. Candidates can register online by visiting the official website. 

TS ECET counselling schedule 2023

  • TS ECET Counselling registration, online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification  begins- July 29
  • Counselling registration ends- August 1
  • certificate verification for already slot booked candidates- July 31 to August 2
  • Excercising option after slot booking- July 31 to August 4
  • Freezing Option- August 4
  • Provisional allotment of seat on or before- August 8
  • Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website - August 8 to August 12
  • Final Phase registration - August 20 to 21
  • Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates- August 22
  • Exercising Options- August 20 to 23
  • Freezing of options - August 23
  • Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before - August 26
  • Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website - August 26 to 29
  • Reporting at the allotted College- August 26 to 30
